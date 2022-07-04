The Seagulls have kept with tradition in announcing a Spanish side as their last pre-season opponents, with Espanyol named as the side to face them on Saturday, July 30.

It is the fourth friendly fixture announced so far, but will definitely be the final preparation for the Premier League season after away games at Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, Reading and Brentford, as well as any other games yet to be revealed.

Barcelona-based Espanyol will become the fifth La Liga team since 2015 to face the Seagulls at the Amex.

While the slot has also been filled by Lazio and Nantes during that time, games against Sevilla, Atlético Madrid, Valencia and Getafe will be fondly remembered, including the latter, which was only the second home game with fans allowed back in the stands last year.

Espanyol recently appointed former Sevilla youth coach Diego Martínez as manager, having finished 14th last season after promotion back to La Liga.

While they aren’t the most prestigious of Spanish sides, they have won the Copa Del Rey four times – most recently in 2006 – and were UEFA Cup runners-up in both 1988 and 2007.

The Seagulls have announced that tickets for the match will be available at advance and matchday prices.

Advance tickets cost £25 for 1901 Club members, £15 for adults, £10 for under-21s and those aged 65 and above, and £5 for under-18s.

Matchday prices will increase the cost of each ticket by £5.