Man City vs Brighton early team news: Four ruled out, three hopeful and one return

All the latest team news ahead of Brighton’s Premier League clash at Manchester City

Brighton and Hove Albion will aim for a remarkable seven wins on the bounce as they travel to Manchester City at the Etihad this Saturday.

The Seagulls are on a fine run of form which has lifted them to seventh in the Premier League and just one point off the Champions League places.

Pep Guardiola's City currently cling to that final fifth spot but victory for Albion would be a another major boost for their European hopes.

Fabian Hurzeler, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, has guided his team to six consecutive wins

Brighton do however have a number of injury concerns as they prepare for the Etihad, where they hope to complete a league double over City after beating them 2-1 at the Amex Stadium earlier this season.

Here's the injury latest from the Brighton camp.

Igor Julio - hamstring. The Brazilian defender was ruled out for the season after sustaining a serious hamstring injury against Arsenal at the Amex Stadium last January.

James Milner - hamstring. The former Liverpool and Man City midfielder is also out with a hamstring issue. Milner picked up the injury in the third match of the season at Arsenal and the veteran has not been on the pitch since. No return date given as yet.

Ferdi Kadioglu - toe. The Turkey international had surgery on a toe injury sustained during his goalscoring display in a 2-1 loss at Liverpool. The £25m summer arrival continues to recover and last week Hurzeler said: "There's light at the end of the tunnel." This Saturday will however arrive too soon.

Jason Steele - shoulder. The experienced and reliable back-up keeper continues to be ruled out following shoulder surgery. Bart Verbruggen will be between the sticks at the Etihad with Carl Rushworth on the bench.

Matt O'Riley - knee. The former Celtic man missed the FA Cup win at Newcastle with a stomach bug and then missed last Saturday's victory against Fulham with a knee issue. O'Riley scored the winner against City in the reverse fixture and will hope to be back for this one. Remains a doubt.

Lewis Dunk - ribs. The skipper has missed the last five matches with a rib issue and still seems a little way off a return. More details will be given later this week but it looks highly unlikely at this stage. Adam Webster has been excellent in his absence.

Joel Veltman - foot. The experienced Dutch defender has missed the last four matches with a foot/ankle issue. Last week he triggered the contract option for an extra year at Brighton and will be eager to get back on the pitch. He's been a key man for Hurzeler this term. Remains a doubt.

Tariq Lamptey – suspension. The flying full back will be available for selection having served a one-match suspension against Fulham last week.

