Manchester United agree deal to sign Brighton young gun and former England youth captain

The Manchester Evening News has reported that the 18-year-old has agreed a three-and-a-half year deal at Old Trafford, although the transfer is yet to be officially announced.

Collyer, who was also the subject of Chelsea's interests, enjoyed a successful trial at United. The defensive midfielder, who can also play in central defence, caught the eye in a friendly for Man United's under-23s against Huddersfield Town last month.

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign young Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder and former England youth captain Toby Collyer. Picture by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

The highly-rated teenager, who skippered England at under-17 and under-16 level, made his Albion under-23s debut as a 17-year-old against Tottenham Hotspur in January 2021 .

He made 25 appearances for Brighton's under-23s and under-18s last season but failed to agree terms on a new deal at the Amex.

Collyer has made one appearance for the Seagulls this campaign, appearing for the under-18s against Leicester City in August.