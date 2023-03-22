Man United bidder Sheikh Jassim’s vast wealth compared to Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and Brighton - gallery

Time is running out for prospective bidders to make their offers to buy Manchester United.

Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe have been the only two figures to go public with their interest but it is likely there will be other proposals received before Wednesday’s 9pm deadline.

It isunderstood Sheikh Jassim will submit a second indicative bid before the cut-off but INEOS founder Ratcliffe has been more circumspect in his assessment of the process, insisting he will not pay a “stupid” price as the bidding war hots up.

United’s owners the Glazer family have reportedly set a £6billion figure for their valuation of a club they bought for £750million in a highly-leveraged deal in 2005.

Ratcliffe told the Wall Street Journal: “What you don’t want to do is pay stupid prices for things because then you regret it subsequently.”

Ratcliffe visited United last Friday a day after representatives of Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim attended Old Trafford and the club’s Carrington training ground to hold more talks.

Meetings went on for 10 hours and were described as positive and constructive by sources close to Sheikh Jassim and – while their scrutiny of United’s financial figures continues – it is thought a second bid for full control of the club will still be submitted as they remain confident their proposal is the best. Sky Sports News reported more than five bids will be submitted by the Wednesday deadline and potentially as many as eight.

