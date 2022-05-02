The one concern following Brighton’s emphatic 3-0 win in the Midlands was the injury to midfielder Enock Mwepu.

The Zambia international had a decent first half and was part of dominant midfield three that included the impressive Moises Caicedo and Yves Bissouma.

Mwepu’s afternoon was cut short however when he signalled to the bench that he had a problem and hobbled off on 63 minutes and replaced by Adam Webster.

It’s a blow for the 23-year-old who has had his injury troubles this season following his £10m summer arrival from Red Bull Salzburg.

Mwepu was just finding his form and having a run in the first team after fighting his way back from a long term hamstring issue.

Earlier this season he was also out for a spell with knee trouble.

Albion head coach Graham Potter will hope the injury is not too serious as the Mwepu, Bissouma, Caicedo combination has added fresh power and energy to the midfield.

“I think he felt his groin a little bit,” Potter said. “Whether it was just fatigue we will see. In the next 24-48 hours we will have more of an idea.”

Victory at Wolves lifted Albion to ninth in the Premier League and moved them to 44 points - a record Premier League total for the Seagulls.

