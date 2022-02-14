Man United v Brighton: Live stream and TV details, how to watch, team news and predicted teams

Albion sit ninth in the table and are on track to record their highest-ever top-flight points tally and league finish.

The Seagulls made it seven Premier League games unbeaten on Saturday thanks to a 2-0 win at struggling Watford.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Brighton will be confident of extending that run when they visit Old Trafford in midweek.

Cristiano Ronaldo has not hit the back of the net in six games, his longest goal drought in 11 years. Picture by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Albion have lost just one of their last 12 away games in the Premier League, winning four and drawing seven. No team in the top-flight has lost fewer away games than the Seagulls this season (one).

United, meanwhile, have been misfiring of late. They have drawn their last three games 1-1 and have settled into an alarming pattern.

Ralf Rangnick's side went a goal up in the first half on Saturday at home to Southampton - like they did in the FA Cup penalty shootout defeat to Middlesbrough and league draw with Burnley - but contrived to concede in the second half and were unable to find a winner.

Meanwhile Cristiano Ronaldo, who made a sensational and emotional return to Old Trafford last summer, is enduring his longest goalless run in over a decade.

The Portuguese superstar has not hit the back of the net in six games, his longest goal drought in 11 years.

A lack of goals have been a problem for United during interim boss Rangnick's tenure. The Reds have averaged fewer goals per game under the German than they have under any other manager in Premier League history (1.4 – 14 goals in 10 games)

Team news

United are hoping to welcome back South American pair Fred and Edinson Cavani.

Brazilian midfielder Fred tested positive for Covid-19 last week but has recovered.

Uruguayan forward Cavani will be the subject of a late fitness check on a groin injury that ruled him out of Saturday's draw with Southampton.

Eric Bailly and Nemanja Matić are both expected to miss the visit of Albion.

Ivory Coast international Bailly returned from the African Cup of Nations with an ankle injury which has ruled him out for the foreseeable.

Matić is currently nursing a shin injury and is a major doubt for Tuesday evening.

Victor Lindelöf could come in for the woefully out-of-form Harry Maguire while Rangnick may swap out Luke Shaw for Alex Telles.

For the Seagulls, Jeremy Sarmiento and Enock Mwepu are the only players who will definitely miss the trip to Old Trafford.

Yves Bissouma could make his first start since his African Cup of Nations adventure with Mali last month, but head coach Graham Potter is unlikely to tinker with the team that beat Watford on Satuday.

Manchester United predicted starting line-up

David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Raphaël Varane, Victor Lindelöf, Alex Telles, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Brighton & Hove Albion predicted line-up

Robert Sánchez, Joël Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Adam Lallana, Tariq Lamptey, Yves Bissouma, Jakub Moder, Marc Cucurella, Neal Maupay, Danny Welbeck.

What time is kick-off?

Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion will kick-off at Old Trafford on Tuesday, February 15 at 8.15pm.

Is the match live on TV?

Brighton's Premier League clash with United will not be shown live on TV in the UK.

BT Sport are screening the UEFA Champions League round-of-16 ties between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid and Manchester City's trip to Sporting in Lisbon.

Sky Sports will broadcast Cardiff City v Coventry City and Sheffield United v Hull City in the Championship.

Match officials