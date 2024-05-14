Man United's £42m man confirms exit ahead of Newcastle and Brighton fixtures

Raphael Varane will leave Manchester United at the end of the season

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Raphael Varane has announced he will leave Manchester United at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old centre-back made a £41m switch to the Old Trafford outfit in 2021 after a medal-laden decade at Real Madrid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Injuries have restricted Varane to 93 appearances in his three seasons at United, who the defender will be leaving upon the expiry of his contract this summer.

The Red Devils have just three fixtures of the season remaining – they welcome Newcastle to Old Trafford tomorrow, then away at Brighton on Sunday and finish with an FA Cup final against Man City.

“To you guys, supporters of Manchester United, it’s been an amazing few years to play for this special club and wear that shirt,” the former France international said on social media.

“The first time I went to Old Trafford as a Man United player was insane, the atmosphere was amazing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I fell in love with the club, with the fans. You have to play for Man United to understand what that represents.

“For my kids, it’s home here. It’s going to be a special place for me, for life.

“When the fans to go Wembley, it’s something they will remember for life. To share that moment with them was absolutely amazing.

“Despite the fact we had a difficult season, I’m very positive for the future. The new owners are coming with a clear plan and a great strategy.