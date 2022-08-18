Man Utd ‘expected’ to table bid for Brighton star, Aston Villa make midfielder ‘enquiry’
All the latest transfer news and speculation involving Brighton and Hove Albion.
Brighton will be bidding to make it seven points from three matches when they take on West Ham this Sunday.
The Seagulls are still unbeaten in the Premier League this season, and face a Hammers side who have lost both of their opening matches.
In the meantime, however, there is still plenty of transfer news to sift through,
Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...
Leicester City are interested in signing Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier. The Foxes are in the hunt for a new number one after parting company with Kasper Schmeichel. (GetFrenchFootballNews)
Everton, Crystal Palace, and Leeds United face having to pay as much as £30m to sign Ismaila Sarr from Watford this summer. The Hornets paid that amount to sign the Senegalese international in 2019, and will not accept any less than that figure for him. (Evening Standard)
Newcastle United are set to return with an improved offer for Watford forward Joao Pedro after a £20m bid was rejected. The second proposal is still expected to be way short of the Hornets’ £35m valuation, but there is confidence a compromise can be agreed. (Daily Mail)
Manchester United are “expected” to make a bid for Moises Caicedo, despite Brighton’s insistence that they do not want to sell this summer. The Red Devils had the opportunity to sign the midfielder for £5m before he joined Albion last year. Arsenal, West Ham, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, and Bayer Leverkusen are all reportedly keeping tabs on Caicedo’s situation too. (Sky Sports)
Chelsea are could be willing to exceed a bid of £45m in their pursuit of Everton forward Anthony Gordon, who remains on Newcastle United’s radar too. The Toffees could be left with a “difficult decision” on the England youth international’s future in the coming days. (The Athletic)
Tottenham Hotspur are on the verge of signing Blackburn Rovers starlet Ashley Phillips, and are expected to beat Chelsea and Manchester United to his signature. The 17-year old centre-back has already broken into Rovers’ first team, and has been followed by Spurs since last season. Director of Football Fabio Paratici is expected to green light a move imminently. (Daily Mail)
West Ham are considering a number of domestic loan deals in the closing stages of the transfer window, and are weighing up a move for Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles. (ExWHUemployee)
Aston Villa are interested in signing Swedish midfielder Emil Forsberg from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig this summer. The Villans are among a host of clubs interested in securing the services of the player before the end of the month. Discussing the matter, his agent said: “There are many enquiries for Emil. But so far a transfer has not been an issue because Emil loves the city and the club. Emil has always stood by the club. Now there is a rotation due to the many strong players, which is also ok. What is not ok at all is that Emil is not in this rotation. Emil trains well and deserves respect. But there are people in the club who don’t seem to want that.” (BILD)