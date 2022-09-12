All the latest transfer news involving Brighton and Hove Albion.

Brighton will have to be patient for their next Premier League outing.

The Seagulls did not play at the weekend, with all top flight and Football League fixtures cancelled as a mark of response in the aftermath of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

As yet, however, there is no official indication as to whether or not matches will go ahead in the coming week, with the monarch’s funeral set to take place on Monday September 19th.

But Albion have already had their game against Crystal Palace postponed as a consequence of planned rail strikes.

As such, with an international break also coming up, Brighton are not due to play again until they face Liverpool on October 1st.

But while it may be a while before supporters get to see their side in action again, there is still plenty of transfer speculation to keep an eye on...

Leeds United are still interested in signing West Ham defender Harrison Ashby, according to transfer insider Dean Jones. He said: “They do still like him. I think, from here, it’s going to depend on how West Ham decide to deal with him. Whether they reassess his contract situation and they can convince him of their own plans, there’s a lot to be sorted out there over the next few months.” (GIVEMESPORT)

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is not interested in succeeding Graham Potter as manager of Brighton. The Australian is said to have intrigued Albion but it’s understood the Hoops’ boss will not “abandon” his work in Glasgow. (Telegraph)

Newcastle United will “definitely be keeping an eye on” Leicester City midfielder James Maddison, even if the Foxes are unlikely to sanction a move to Tyneside in January, according to transfer insider Dean Jones. He said: “They’ll definitely be keeping an eye on it, but Leicester’s situation will determine whether he becomes available. It’s hard to imagine that they’re going to let anyone leave halfway through a season when they’re fighting for their Premier League status. They’ve already had players ripped out and they’re struggling to bounce back from that.” (GIVEMESPORT)

Arsenal will look to explore the possibility of signing Barcelona forward Ferran Torres in January. The Gunners have the ex-Manchester City player in their sights and will try to complete a deal in the coming months, and are said to be optimistic about their chances of luring him to north London. (Fichajes)

Crystal Palace are in a good position to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher if he becomes available in the future, according to Tom Barclay of The Sun. He said: “Crystal Palace would definitely have been in for him. They were hoping that he might become available on loan towards the end of the window. The fact that he did so well under Patrick Vieira would definitely put them in a good position to get him.” (GIVEMESPORT)

Liverpool have identified Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz as a “main target” in the January transfer window. The Reds are said to have an “ace up their sleeve in the form of man Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who could be used as a makeweight in negotiations. Steven Gerrard is understood to like the Anfield star. (Calcio Mercato)

Leeds United will “continue” to pursue a deal for PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo in January. He said: “Leeds thought there was a real chance that they might get this deal done before the deadline with Victor Orta travelling to Holland to try and get it done, so it was a blow not to get him in the end. I think Leeds will continue to look at Gakpo ahead of the January transfer window, as will a number of European clubs.” (GIVEMESPORT)