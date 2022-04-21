Manchester City, Brighton, Liverpool and Everton's new predicted Premier League finish as fresh twists follow latest results

Pep Guardiola saw his side to victory against Brighton last night and move back to the top of the Premier League table

Manchester City were made to work but in the end they ran out fairly comfortable 3-0 winners against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium last night.

It was a nervy night for Pep Guardiola's men as Liverpool had piled on the pressure in the Premier League title race by thrashing Manchester United 4-0 at Anfield.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton arrived full of confidence having just enjoyed away victories at Tottenham and Arsenal but in the end the class of City shone through and the surged back to the top of the table.

Kevin De Bruyne, returning to the side after sitting out Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final loss to Liverpool, provided the inspiration for City’s breakthrough.

The Belgian provided the break to tee up City’s first for Riyad Mahrez, although the Algerian’s strike took a fortunate deflection. De Bruyne then set up Bernardo Silva to wrap up victory late on after Phil Foden added a second, also with aid of a deflection.

Guardiola said: “There are six games left and if we win all the games, we are champions. If we don’t win all the games, Liverpool will be champions.

“Liverpool are going to win all their games but it’s not necessary to tell that to the players, they feel it."

Elsewhere last night, Arsenal boosted their top four hopes with a pulsating 4-2 win at Chelsea and relegated threatened Everton claimed a point against Leicester and Newcastle pretty much secured their safety with a 1-0 win against Crystal Palace.