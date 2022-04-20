Manchester City predicted starting XI vs Brighton - Pep Guardiola's SIX changes made from Wembley and De Bruyne call made

Pep Guardiola's team will look to respond in style following their FA Cup semi-final loss to Liverpool at Wembley last weekend.

The Reds also increased the pressure in the Premier League title race last night thanks to a 4-0 victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The win for Jurgen Klopp's men moved them two points clear at the top of table but Guardiola's men do have a vital game in hand.

Brighton though can be tricky customers on their day and they arrive at the Etihad on the back of two impressive away victories at Tottenham and Arsenal.

Manchester City are still without England full-back Kyle Walker for Wednesday’s Premier League visit of Brighton due to an ankle injury.

Playmaker Kevin De Bruyne (foot) has been passed fit and centre-back Ruben Dias could return for the first time since March 1 after two games as an unused substitute.

Ilkay Gundogan (knee) has overcome a knock and Ederson is likely to return in goal after Zach Steffen played in Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final loss to Liverpool.

Scroll down and click through to see how Manchester City could line-up for this one.

1. Ederson - GK Back in the starting XI and he was sorely missed at Wembley Photo Sales

2. Cancelo - RB Has been a consistent and impressive performer this season for City Photo Sales

3. Laporte - CB The Spain international should be back in the starting XI at centre back Photo Sales

4. Dias - CB Guardiola says the Portuguese is close to a return and Brighton could be the time Photo Sales