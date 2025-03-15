Manchester City v Brighton team news | Getty Images

Brighton make the long trip to the Etihad Stadium this afternoon to face Manchester City.

There’s never a great time to visit Pep Guardiola’s men but the Seagulls will go into the contest full of confidence off the back of six consecutive wins in all competitions.

Last weekend saw Albion secure a 2-1 triumph against Fulham as Joao Pedro’s 97th minute penalty secured all three points at the Amex Stadium. The victory moved Fabian Hurzeler’s side just one point away from the Citizens, who cling onto the final Champions League position in fifth.

As the race for Europe heats up, seven points separates Nottingham Forest in third to Bournemouth in ninth while Brighton sit seventh in the standings.

A win for the Seagulls at the Etihad Stadium could see them end the weekend as high as fourth if results went in favour of Albion ahead of the final international break of the campaign.

We’ve taken a look at the injury news for both sides ahead of this afternoon’s game.

Manchester City injury news

Rodri - out

The Ballon D’Or winner has been absent since September after he ruptured his ACL against Arsenal and will miss this afternoon’s game. However, there is hope the 28-year-old midfielder could feature for City this season as the race for Europe hots up.

Oscar Bobb - out

Despite a promising pre-season, Bobb hasn’t featured in any aspect for City this season due to a broken leg suffered on the eve of the new campaign. Although the Norwegian has suffered a few setbacks this term, he is back in training but won’t feature against Albion.

John Stones - out

The centre-back limped off against Real Madrid last month with a thigh issue but Guardiola is hopeful Stones will return before the end of the season.

Nathan Ake - out

Guardiola confirmed ahead of this afternoon’s game that the Dutch defender will be out for up to 11 weeks after undergoing surgery on a foot issue.

Manuel Akanji - out

The central defender came off injured at half-time against Real Madrid last month and has since undergone surgery on an adductor injury. Akanji is expected to be absent for up to two months.

Brighton injury news

Ferdi Kadioglu - out

There is light at the end of the tunnel for the £25m summer arrival having remained sidelined since December. The Turkish international has been absent after undergoing surgery on a toe issue, which was picked up at Anfield against Liverpool.

James Milner - out

The experienced midfielder has been seen just three times this term but hasn’t made an outing for Albion since August. Milner has been missing with a hamstring issue and there is still no timescale on his return yet.

Lewis Dunk - out

The skipper is ‘getting closer’ to a return according to Hurzeler but Dunk will miss the trip to the Etihad Stadium as he continues to recover from a rib injury.

Matt O’Riley - out

O’Riley missed the trip to Newcastle through illness and was then sidelined with a knee issue against Fulham last week. The 25-year-old will be another who has been ruled out by the Seagulls head coach but could make a comeback after the international break.

Jason Steele - out

After undergoing surgery on a shoulder problem last month, the reliable back-up keeper will remain absent as he continues his rehabilitation.

Joel Veltman - out

Hurzeler believes the upcoming international break will be an advantage for Veltman as he continues to recover from a foot injury, which has kept him sidelined for Albion’s previous four games.

Igor Julio - out

The Brazilian was riled out for the remainder of the campaign after picking up a hamstring injury against Arsenal.