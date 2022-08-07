Manchester United 1-2 Brighton player ratings: Danny Welbeck and Pascal Gross blitz Erik ten Hag's new man Lisandro Martinez

Cristiano Ronaldo was named on the bench for Erik ten Hag’s first game in charge of Manchester United.

Ronaldo, whose future remains up in the air after he asked to leave the club earlier in the summer, had only played 45 minutes during pre-season and was pictured leaving Old Trafford before last weekend’s friendly with Rayo Vallecano had finished.

He was name among the substitutes for the Dutchman’s bow, where Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez made their debuts.

New Brighton loan signing Levi Colwill was named on the bench following Friday’s move from Chelsea, while former United striker Danny Welbeck started.

Brighton enjoyed the better of the opening exchanges and, after Bruno Fernandes missed a good chance to put the hosts in front, they took the lead on the half-hour.

Scott McTominay lost possession inside the visitors’ half and Leandro Trossard played a through-ball to Welbeck, whose cut-back across the six-yard area was turned home by Pascal Gross at the far post.

United were torn apart again in the 39th minute when the ball was transferred with ease from a move down near Brighton’s corner flag.

Just four passes was all it took to move the ball into United’s penalty area from where Trossard crossed from the right for Gross to score at the far post.

With no significant improvement early in the second half, Ronaldo was finally introduced in the 52nd minute to a standing ovation from some sections of Old Trafford.

It also resulted in a change of roles with Eriksen dropping into a holding midfield role for the departed Fred.

United got themselves back into the game in the 68th minute from a scrappy goal at a corner.

Diogo Dalot’s mis-hit header rebounded off his shoulder goalwards and Alexis Mac Allister could only help it into the net despite the best efforts of goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Logan MacLeod was at Old Trafford for Sussex World and here’s his player ratings for Brighton and Hove Albion’s players.

1. Robert Sanchez - 7 Incredible save to deny Marcus Rashford from close range albeit the flag later going up for offside, but he wasn't to know. Good save to keep Eriksen out from long range, but flapped at the resulting corner which led to United's first goal.

2. Joel Veltman - 7 Vital interception to stop Ronaldo tapping in from close range, unfortunately the resulting corner led to United's first goal. Looked as solid as ever in the right of a back three.

3. Lewis Dunk - 7 Called in to action in the final 20 minutes as United piled on the pressure. Stood up to the test well, keeping Ronaldo at bay and producing a brilliant block to deny a clear goal scoring opportunity late on. Always emanates confidence and leadership from the back.

4. Adam Webster - 7 Very good in the air when called upon. Good interception to stop Sancho in a dangerous position late on. Did his job well and kept his cool as United ramped up the pressure looking for an equaliser. 7/10