Manchester United complete deal with Brighton for England under-23 'best defender'

Maya Le Tissier is tipped for full England honours and is considered one of the best young defensive talents in the WSL

Maya Le Tissier has completed a permanent move to Manchester United for an undisclosed fee – thought to be in the region of £50,000 – £60,000.

The defender leaves after four successful years with the club, having come through their development pathway.

Women’s first-team manager Hope Powell said, “Maya is one of the best young players in the WSL and we’re really sorry to see her go. It has been a privilege to play an integral role in her development.

“Her ability is matched by her hard work and commitment and she has always been a great role model for the younger players in our squad.

“We thank Maya for her contributions during the last few years and wish her the best at Manchester United.”

Maya made her senior debut in a 5-1 Continental Cup victory over Crystal Palace in December 2018 and her FA Women’s Super League debut against Chelsea four days later. She went on to make 73 appearances for the club, scoring two goals.

She has also enjoyed success at international level, captaining the England under-17 side in the UEFA Women’s U17 Championship, while more recently been called up to the national team’s under-23s.

In March 2021 she was named in the top ten best young footballers in the world in the prestigious Goal's 2021 NXGN awards.