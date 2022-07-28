Manchester United hints and absentees: 17 pictures as surprise faces spotted, plus new £8.5m signing in Brighton pre-season training

Jeremy Sarmineto will be pushing for first team football in the Premier League at Brighton and Hove Albion this season

Brighton and Hove Albion will start their Premier League campaign against Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United at Old Traford on August 7.

By Derren Howard
Thursday, 28th July 2022, 5:00 pm
Updated Thursday, 28th July 2022, 5:48 pm

Graham Potter guided his team to ninth place in the Premier League last term and have enjoyed a largely successful pre-season campaign.

They have however lost Yves Bbissouma in transfer window as the Mali international signed for Antonio Conte’s Tottenham in a £30m deal, while player of the year Marc Cucurella continues to be linked with a move to champions Manchester City.

Albion have so far signed Paraguay wonder-kid Julio Enciso and Ivorian striker Simon Adingra – who was immediately senton loan Union SG.

Potter however remains happy with his squad and believes they will be fresh and ready for the clash at Old Trafford.

Here's 17 things we spotted in Albion latest training session ahead of their final pre-season friendly against Espanyol at the Amex this Saturday.

1. Flroin Andone

The Romanian striker featured in pre-season against Brentford and is training well. He isn't however expected to be part of Graham Potter's plans this campaign

2. Danny Welbeck

Striker Danny Welbeck looks is in peak physical condition and will be raring to go against his old club on August 7

3. Andi Zeqiri

The striker is expected to go out on loan once this season after a spell in the Bundesliga last term with Augsberg. Will be a huge surprise if he's involved against United

4. Michał Karbownik

Brighton have a decision to make here...had an injury hit loan spell last season and not expected to feature in Potter's first team plans this campaign. Another loan could be likely and not expected to feature at Man U

