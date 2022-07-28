Manchester United hints and absentees: 17 pictures as surprise faces spotted, plus new £8.5m signing in Brighton pre-season training

Graham Potter guided his team to ninth place in the Premier League last term and have enjoyed a largely successful pre-season campaign.
They have however lost Yves Bbissouma in transfer window as the Mali international signed for Antonio Conte’s Tottenham in a £30m deal, while player of the year Marc Cucurella continues to be linked with a move to champions Manchester City.
Albion have so far signed Paraguay wonder-kid Julio Enciso and Ivorian striker Simon Adingra – who was immediately senton loan Union SG.
Potter however remains happy with his squad and believes they will be fresh and ready for the clash at Old Trafford.
Here's 17 things we spotted in Albion latest training session ahead of their final pre-season friendly against Espanyol at the Amex this Saturday.