Manchester United hints and absentees: 17 pictures as surprise faces spotted, plus new signings in Brighton pre-season training

Graham Potter guided his team to ninth place in the Premier League last term and have enjoyed a largely successful pre-season campaign.

They have however lost Yves Bbissouma in transfer window as the Mali international signed for Antonio Conte’s Tottenham in a £30m deal, while player of the year Marc Cucurella continues to be linked with a move to champions Manchester City.

Albion have so far signed Paraguay wonder-kid Julio Enciso and Ivorian striker Simon Adingra – who was immediately senton loan Union SG.

Potter however remains happy with his squad and believes they will be fresh and ready for the clash at Old Trafford.

Here's 17 things we spotted in Albion latest training session ahead of their final pre-season friendly against Espanyol at the Amex this Saturday.

1. Flroin Andone The Romanian striker featured in pre-season against Brentford and is training well. He isn't however expected to be part of Graham Potter's plans this campaign Photo: BHAFC Photo Sales

2. Danny Welbeck Striker Danny Welbeck looks is in peak physical condition and will be raring to go against his old club on August 7 Photo: BHAFC Photo Sales

3. Andi Zeqiri The striker is expected to go out on loan once this season after a spell in the Bundesliga last term with Augsberg. Will be a huge surprise if he's involved against United Photo: BHAFC Photo Sales

4. Michał Karbownik Brighton have a decision to make here...had an injury hit loan spell last season and not expected to feature in Potter's first team plans this campaign. Another loan could be likely and not expected to feature at Man U Photo: BHAFC Photo Sales