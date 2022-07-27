Manchester United make major defensive call ahead of Brighton opener amid Brandon Williams '£15m' link

Manchester United left back Brandon Williams has been linked with a move to Premier League rivals Brighton

Manchester United have completed the signing of Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez from Ajax.

The 24-year-old, who won two Eredivisie titles under United boss Erik ten Hag in Amsterdam, has signed a contract until 2027 at Old Trafford, with the option of a further 12 months.

According to Ajax, the Premier League club have paid an initial transfer fee of 57.37million euros (£48.3m), which could rise by a further 10m euros to around £56.7m.

Martinez will be available to face Brighton for their season curtain raiser and could make his competitive debut against Graham Potter’s team.

Albion have been linked earlier this transfer window with a £15m deal for United’s left back Brandon Williams – should their star man Marc Cucurella make a move to Premier League champions Manchester City.

Martinez said: “It’s an honour to join this great football club. I’ve worked so hard to get to this moment and, now that I’m here, I’m going to push myself even further.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be part of successful teams in my career and that’s what I want to continue at Manchester United.

"There will be a lot of work to get to that moment, but I firmly believe that, under this manager and coaches, and together with my new team-mates, we can do it.

“I want to thank Ajax and their fans for all the support they gave me. I had an unbelievable time there but feel the moment is right to test myself in another environment. Now I am at the perfect club to do this.”

Martinez, who began his career at Newell’s Old Boys and also played for Argentinian side Defensa y Justicia, won the 2021 Copa America with his country and has been capped seven times at international level.

He becomes the third signing of the Ten Hag era following the capture of left-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord and the free transfer arrival of former Brentford and Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen.