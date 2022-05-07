Manchester United predicted starting line-up v Brighton: One key change and Ralf Rangnick springs Ronaldo surprise

Graham Potter’s team are on a decent run of form and are on track for their first ever top 10 finish in the Premier League.

They have achieved fine recent results against Arsenal, Tottenham and Wolves on the road but earlier this season they were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United at Old Trafford.

United have had their struggles this season but they enjoyed a 3-0 win last time out against Brentford which could be a confidence booster for their trip south.

Marcus Rashford and Eric Bailly will both miss the trip for Manchester United but Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have returned to training.

Rashford is suffering with bronchitis while Bailly has a back problem.

They join Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw on the list of confirmed absentees, with Jadon Sancho also expected to miss out again with tonsillitis.

