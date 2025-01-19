Manchester United v Brighton injury news as 9 out and 2 doubts

Brighton face Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday, January 19.

The Seagulls are ninth in the table following their 2-0 win at Ipswich Town on Thursday night as goals from Kaoru Mitoma and Georginio Rutter sealed their first win in eight top flight outings.

Ruben Amorim’s United will also be boosted ahead of the Sunday showdown as they recorded a 3-1 win against Southampton last Thursday thanks to Amad Diallo’s stunning late hat-trick.

Brighton Fabian Hurzeler has some selection problems to deal with as former United striker Danny Welbeck pushes for his first start since November as he returns to full fitness following an ankle issue. Skipper Lewis Dunk (calf) could also return to the XI.

Paraguay midfielder Diego Gomez could potentially make his debut after his £12m arrival from Inter Miami at the start of the January transfer window. Winger Brajan Gruda will also hope to be back as he missed the win at Ipswich with a "small issue.”

Albion boss Hurzeler, who enjoyed a 2-1 victory against United earlier this season at the Amex Stadium, said: “I think against big teams, of course, it's always a special feeling if you get the win, but in the end, also winning against Manchester United only gives you three points, so you have to always stay humble, stay grounded, keep working, and try to win every game, and I know it's really tough to win Premier League.” Here’s the latest injury details from both camps...

