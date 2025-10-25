Manchester United vs Brighton: Fabian Hurzeler picks versatile alternative for Kaoru Mitoma; Diego Gomez replaced in the team amid injury concern

Fabian Hurzeler has made one change to his Brighton team as they travel to a happy hunting ground to face Manchester United.

Brighton are looking to become the first team in Premier League history to win four consecutive matches at Old Trafford.

They will have to achieve that feat without Kaoru Mitoma, though – who has missed the last two Premier League matches with an ankle injury sustained during the 3-1 win at Chelsea.

“Mitoma still has to recover from his hit,” said Hurzeler after the win against Newcastle.

“So we try to bring him back as quick as possible.

“He was close but we have to be patient with him, so let's see how the next days are going.”

Meanwhile, Diego Gomez – who has been struggling with a hip and thigh injury – is only fit enough for the bench.

The Paraguay international picked up the thigh issue while on international last week and then received a knock to the hip in the first half against Newcastle. Gomez, who started on the left wing, was forced off after 35 minutes and was a major doubt for the United clash.

“I don't think it's the same injury,” said Hurzeler to Sussex World. “I think it's a hit on his hip. I can't give any more information, but we have to wait for the scan.”

Gomez has been replaced by left-back Maxim De Cuyper – in Brighton’s only change.

That means the versatile Ferdi Kadioglu will play higher up the pitch, with Yankuba Minteh operating on the opposite flank. Both players can play on either wing if called upon.

Albion remain without Brajan Gruda and Joel Veltman – whilst Solly March and Adam Webster are long-term absentees.

The win against Newcastle placed Albion 10th in the table while United are ninth after their memorable 2-1 win at Anfield last Sunday.

Hurzeler said: “We only can be really competitive if we have this togetherness. I'm pleased how the players step into their roles.

“When some other players are injured, we have to focus on doing these things. If we do these things we show today, and understand why we were successful today as a team.

“And if these behaviours become a habit, then we can beat every team in the league. But if we just do a little percentage less, then you won't win a game in the Premier League.”