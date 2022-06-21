Marc Cucurella gave his verdict on dream transfer as Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, Newcastle and Chelsea continue £50m pursuit

Brighton and Hove Albion's Marc Cucurella is wanted by Premier League rivals Newcastle, Chelsea and Manchester City

Cucurella, 23, was impressive on his debut season last term following his £15.4m arrival from La Liga outfit Getafe.

The left-sided Spain international caught the eye of Newcastle United, Chelsea and Manchester City – with City prepared to pay up to £40m to secure his services.

Brighton are keen to keep their star man and are said to be holding out for north of £50m for the former Barcelona youth team player.

And it appears a move back to Barcelona would be Cucurella’s dream option.

“I’ve been there for many years at Barca,” said Cucurella last November. “That it’s my home and my wife’s, who is from Barcelona.