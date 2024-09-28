Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of key players are missing from the Brighton squad named to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this afternoon (Saturday, September 28 – 15:00 BST)

Brighton have made three changes from the team which was held to a 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest.

Adam Webster, Ferdi Kadioglu and Mats Wieffer have replaced Jan Paul van Hecke, Simon Adingra and Joel Veltman.

Dutch defenders Veltman and Van Hecke, who who usually one of the first two names of the teamsheet, and in-form Ivorian winger Adingra are missing from the matchday squad entirely.

Jan Paul van Hecke misses Brighton's trip to Chelsea through injury. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

The Athletic reporter Andy Naylor reported that Van Hecke is injured, Veltman is ill and Adingra is out as a precaution due to a ‘minor injury issue’.

High-profile Albion fan Ryan Adsett wrote on X: “No Jan Paul Van Hecke is a MASSIVE miss. Massive. No Adingra either? bit worried for today.”

Brighton are also still without £25m summer signing Brajan Gruda.

Gruda is yet to feature for the Seagulls having sustained an unspecified injury prior to his arrival from Mainz in August. The attacking midfielder has been working hard behind the scenes and was expected to make his first appearance in Fabian Hurzeler’s squad this weekend.

"With Brajan, he was out for five, six weeks,” said Hurzeler. “He will be back in the squad very soon, maybe already at the weekend. We will see how fast he gets reintegrated into the team, how fast he adapts to the intensity of the training. Then he might be an option for Saturday.”

Midfielder Yasin Ayari is back on the bench after missing last Sunday’s 2-2 home draw with Nottingham Forest due to illness.

Striker Joao Pedro is however out after the Brazilian sustained an ankle injury against Forest following a hefty challenge from Morgan Gibbs-White. James Milner is still recovering from a hamstring issue picked-up in the 1-1 draw at Arsenal and Matt O’Riley remains a long-term absentee as he recovers from ankle surgery.

In more positive news, there is a first start of the season for Ferdi Kadioglu. Mats Wieffer is also fit to start after two substitute appearances.

In the blue corner, former Seagulls Robert Sanchez, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella and Moises Caicedo all start for Enzo Maresca’s team.

Chelsea make just the one change from the win over West Ham, with Malo Gusto replacing Tosin Adarabioyo. Christopher Nkunku, who scored a hat-trick against Barrow in the Carabao Cup, is on the bench. The Frenchman scored at the Amex last season.

Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Kadioglu, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Hinshelwood, Baleba; Wieffer, Rutter, Mitoma; Welbeck.

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Igor, Enciso, Moder, Minteh, Ayari, Ferguson, Samuels.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson.

Subs: Jorgensen, Disasi, Tosin, Neto, Mudryk, Felix, Nkunku, Veiga, Lavia