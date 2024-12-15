Matt O'Riley is a notable absentee from the Brighton squad picked to face Crystal Palace – but why is he missing?

The 24-year-old midfielder was sidelined for three months due to an ankle injury suffered on his Brighton debut in August.

He made a dream return to first-team action with a late winner against Manchester City in November.

As he continues to settle into the Albion team, he has faced a minor setback with him not appearing in the matchday squad to face arch-rivals Crystal Palace this afternoon (Sunday, December 15).

Matt O'Riley is missing for Brighton against Crystal Palace due to a minor injury. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The Athletic’s Albion reporter Andy Naylor wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “The absences of Danny Welbeck and Matt O'Riley from the Brighton squad are due to minor injuries.”

On Welbeck, he added: “[He] is still not 100 per cent right after the ankle injury he suffered against Southampton (from a source close to him).”

Hurzeler has made one change to the team which drew 2-2 at Leicester – with wide man Yankuba Minteh replacing striker Evan Ferguson.

Julio Enciso – whose game-time has been limited this season and has been linked with a January loan move – is on the bench.