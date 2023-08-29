‘Medical booked’ - Brighton now in strong position to sign Newcastle-linked star and Marc Cucurella exit latest

Brighton and Hove Albion are in the final stages of signing midfielder Carlos Baleba from Ligue 1 club Lille.

The Seagulls have reportedly agreed a fee of just under £30m for the 19-year-old Cameroon ace, who had also been linked with Aston Villa, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest.

It’s a key signing for Albion as Baleba is viewed as the ideal replacement for Moises Caicedo after the Ecuador man’s £115m exit to Chelsea last month. Baleba has impressed in the French top fight and his powerful and skilful displays caught the eye last season. He is known for stamina but is very good in possession and can protect the backline well. It’s an area of Brighton’s team that was exposed by West Ham last Saturday as Roberto De Zerbi’s Albion suffered a 3-1 loss at the American Express Stadium – their first defeat of the season.

Lille's Cameroonian midfielder Carlos Baleba is currently finalising his move to Brighton

As long as the medical goes without a hitch, Baleba could be confirmed before Albion’s next match against Newcastle United this Saturday. The transfer window closes this Friday on September 1.

Football journalist Fabrizio Romano posted: “Carlos Baleba, undergoing second part of medical tests at Brighton right now — then time to sign #BHAFC. Told contract will be valid until 2028 with an option for further year, 2029.”

Meanwhile, former Brighton defender Marc Cucurella could be on his way to Manchester United. The left-sided player left Brighton last season in a £63m switch to Chelsea but the Spaniard has struggled to make an impact at Stamford Bridge. United are keen on a loan deal, having lost England international Luke Shaw through injury.