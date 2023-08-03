BREAKING
'Medical booked' - Ex-Chelsea flyer and Brighton-linked ace seals £40m move to Premier League rivals

Brighton’s Premier League rivals Newcastle United are on the cusp of sealing the transfer of Tino Livramento
By Derren Howard
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 16:16 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 16:25 BST

The former Chelsea player has been tracked by Newcastle boss Eddie Howe all summer and it appears they have finally reached an agreement with Southampton.

Livramento, 20, progressed through the Chelsea youth ranks but joined Southampton in 2021 where he went on to make 30 appearances. He was impressing for the Saints but his progress was cut short by a serious ACL injury – sustained against Brighton in April 2022 – that took some time to recover from.

The England under-21 international made his comeback towards the end of last season and it was enough to convince Newcastle that he was back to his best. It is understood they have agreed a fee of more than £35m with Southampton, who were relegated from the Premier League last season.

Livramento had previously been linked with a move to Brighton but the package on offer and the lure of Champions League football, likely swung heavily in Newcastle’s favour.

Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano posted: “Tino Livramento to Newcastle, here we go! Agreement reached between all the parties — as Southampton had what they wanted, package over £35m fee with add-on. Medical booked, long term deal agreed and new signing for Eddie Howe.”

