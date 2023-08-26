'Medical booked' - Newcastle linked midfield ace 'agrees' £25m move to Brighton

Brighton and Hove Albion are putting the final touches on the transfer of Carlos Baleba

The Seagulls have now agreed a fee of around £25m – plus £2m in add-ons – with French outfit Lille for the Cameroon midfielder.

Brighton have been tracking the 19-year-old for some time and see him as the ideal replacement for Moises Caicedo, who moved to Chelsea earlier this transfer window for a record fee of £115m.

Baleba was a player very much in demand across Europe with Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa previously linked.

Lille's Cameroonian midfielder Carlos Baleba has agreed a move to Premier League outfit Brighton

Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano posted: “Carlos Baleba to Brighton, here we go! Verbal agreement reached with Lille on €27m fixed fee plus €3m add-ons and sell-on clause included #BHAFC.

“Personal terms agreed, medical booked. 2004 born midfielder will replace Caicedo. Exclusive from 2 weeks ago, confirmed.”