All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of Chelsea

Brighton will hope to have key midfielder Carlos Baleba back in time to face Chelsea in the FA Cup fourth round at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Baleba’s powerful and skilful presence was missed last Saturday as Albion suffered a painful 7-0 Premier League loss at Nottingham Forest last Saturday.

The Cameroon international, who was brought from Lille for around £23m last year to replace Moises Caicedo, has been the pick of Albion’s midfielders this term.

Carlos Baleba of Brighton & Hove Albion will hope to be fit to face Chelsea

He will now hope to recover from a “muscular” problem to be available to face Caicedo, who left Brighton to join Chelsea for £115m in 2023.

Albion’s injury situation is unlikely to ease significantly for the meeting with Chelsea, with only Baleba and Yasin Ayari (muscular) in with a realistic chance of returning. “Two of the three have a chance,” said Brighton boss Hurzeler when asked if Baleba, Ayari and Pervis Estupinan (muscular) could be fit in time.

That leaves a lengthy list of players unavailable to Hurzeler including James Milner (hamstring), Solly March (muscular), Igor Julio (hamstring), Mats Wieffer (thigh), Ferdi Kadoiglu (toe) and Jason Steele (surgery).

“I never made it a big topic,” said Hurzeler. “I trust the players who are available, that is the only thing I can focus on.

“I know the medical department, the physios, the sports science, the performance department give their best and we all have the same goal. We want to have the highest availability.”

Brighton reached the FA Cup semi-final two seasons ago under De Zerbi, only being denied a first final appearance since 1983 by a penalty shootout defeat by Manchester United.

It fell to long-time servant March to take what proved the fateful kick, blasting over the bar as United edged through following a goalless draw at Wembley.

With their league form patchy and with a seven-point gap having opened up to the last guaranteed European place, the cup could provide the last opportunity to return to continental competition for just the second time in their history following their run to the Europa League last 16 last year.

Hurzeler said the competition presented the club with “a chance to win a title. We will have a very positive mindset.”

”It's a chance to win a title,” added the German. “Therefore, we try to go all in. It's a do or die game, although we know that we will face a very big opponent who are playing a great season.

“Like I said, it's a do or die game and we proved it this season that we can beat everyone. So we will have a very positive mindset, and we will go into this game full of confidence."