'Medical' - Newcastle-linked Brazilian confirms as Brighton to announce two major signings

Brighton and Hove Albion are expected to seal two signings in the next 48 hours.
By Derren Howard
Published 26th Jul 2023, 10:36 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 10:41 BST

Fiorentina defender Igor Julio is said to have completed his medical with Brighton and will sign a four year contract. The 25-year-old Brazilian will arrive for a fee of around £15m and will add to Roberto De Zerbi's defensive options.

The Seagulls have been on the look out for a left-sided defender and had previously been linked to Calvin Bassey, who is now set to complete an £18m move from Ajax to Fulham. Igor however fits the bill perfectly for Brighton following his impressive showing in Serie A last season. He was previously linked with Newcastle and Tottenham and will also add experience of European football to Brighton as they prepare for their first ever foray in the Europa League this term.

The Albion also remain interested in bringing in Chelsea defender Levi Cowill. The 21-year-old was excellent while on loan at the American Express Stadium last term and the club were keen to make the move permanent. Chelsea rejected their offer of around £40m but Brighton refuse to give up.

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi is set to add to his squad ahead of the Premier League and Europa League campaignBrighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi is set to add to his squad ahead of the Premier League and Europa League campaign
Talks however are complex as it's all linked with the Moises Caicedo deal. Chelsea have so far bid £80m for Ecuador international Caicedo but Brighton are holding out for £100m. It is thought the Seagulls would consider a part-exchange involving Colwill.

Another deal that is set to go through in the coming days is Brighton's bid to sign Preston 18-year-old Jacob Slater. The Deepdale talent is tipped as one for the future and can operate on the left side of the defence or as a left wing back.

