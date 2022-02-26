Messy John Morling exit is another blow for Brighton amid latest Newcastle United link

Brighton and Hove Albion have parted company with academy manager John Morling

Morling had been in the role at Albion for almost a decade and has helped with the development of the likes of Rob Sanchez, Ben White, Steven Alzate and Aaron Connolly.

The club are yet to give an official reason for his departure but it is believed to have reiterated it had nothing to do with his link to Newcastle.

It has been reported by the Mail that Morling was dismissed in relation to an alleged Covid protocol breach.

It's another blow for Brighton and a another shift in roles following the exit of technical director Dan Ashworth.

Ashworth, who worked closely with Morling during his time at Albion, left the club last month and is set to take up a similar position at Newcastle.

Albion head coach Graham Potter was asked about Morling's link to Newcastle last week.

Potter said: "It is one of those things. It is another story with speculation.

"I think I have spoken before about the academy and how they have done a good job there.

"We work closely and we will continue to work closely."

If Morling did go to Newcastle, it would be the third person from Brighton to join the rebuild at the Magpies following the Saudi-led takeover.

Ashworth's exit was swiftly followed by defender Dan Burn's £13m move to Newcastle on January transfer deadline day.

Newcastle were also linked with a move for defender Adam Webster last month but that was swiftly kicked into touch.

David Weir is currently the acting technical director following the exit of Ashworth.