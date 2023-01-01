Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said Brighton’s momentum shift was ‘really difficult to stop’ after a dramatic game at the Amex nearly saw a sensational comeback.

Premier League leaders Arsenal moved seven points clear of Manchester City with a 4-2 win at Brighton on New Years’ Eve. Goals from Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard, Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah sealed the victory but Kaoru Mitoma and Evan Ferguson made sure the visitors had to fight for the win.

“It’s a big win, I’m really happy,” Arteta told reporters in his post-match press conference. “It's a really tough place to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They [Brighton] are a really good side, extremely well coached. They made it tough for us and we made it tough for them.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal came out 4-2 winners after a thrilling Premier League match against Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were excellent in attacking phases especially when we had the space. The way they defend, they were very open and we made the most out of it.

"We had moments we had to suffer and defend and moments we should have done better when we put ourselves in trouble. That's the learning part. Every game is a huge test.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arteta admitted he was concerned Albion could stage a dramatic comeback, despite falling three goals behind twice in the game.

The Spaniard said: “I've seen it all in this league. I've been in this country 20 years so I've seen it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Momentum shifts very quickly and it's really difficult to stop it. When the [Mitoma] goal was disallowed, we had much more room to win the game.

"You have to be prepared for that. You don't come to this place, with this team, and get a comfortable win. It doesn't happen."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Match of the Day, Arteta said Brighton are always ‘really tricky opponents’, adding: “We really had to put in a big performance against a really good Brighton side. We had to dig in as well in certain moments."