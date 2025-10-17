Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler believes some national teams were "unprofessional" with his players during the international break.

Brajan Gruda and Diego Gomez returned back to the Seagulls from their international breaks with injuries, which adds to existing fitness issues ahead of Newcastle United at the Amex Stadium this Saturday.

Hurzeler said: "Unfortunately, the players didn't come back the way we sent them to the national team. A lot of players came back with small issues, but overall we are trying to manage it. Every country has a responsibility for the players as well.

“Of course they always want to play the best players. They also have to take care of the health of the players.

“If we give our players in good health to them, it’s our expectation that we get them back in a good shape.

"We address it to the persons who are responsible and hope they improve it."

Here’s the full list of the outs and doubts ahead of Saturday’s showdown:

1 . Fabian Hurzeler Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler will assess his walking wounded ahead of Newcastle | Getty Images

2 . Brajan Gruda - out Lionel Messi's favourite is ruled out with a knee injury sustained at Wolves just prior to the international break. Hurzeler hopes to have him back next week. | Getty Images

3 . Jack Hinshelwood - out The midfielder continues to recover from ankle injury and looks another couple of weeks away as yet | Getty Images