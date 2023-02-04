Moises Caicedo and Deniz Undav decision confirmed as Roberto De Zerbi delivers surprise for Bournemouth

There was no place Brighton’s starting XI for their Premier League clash against Bournemouth at the Amex Stadium

Caicedo was the subject of intense transfer speculation throughout the January window and requested a move amid bids from Chelsea and Arsenal. Albion held firm however and Caicedo stayed on the south coast to help Albion’s push for European qualification.

The Ecuador international was placed on leave last week but returned to training on Wednesday and will take his place on the bench.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi made four changes to the team that defeated Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round last weekend as Robert Sanchez returns in goal, while there were also starts for Joel Veltman, Billy Gilmour and Deniz Undav.

Billy Gilmour of Brighton & Hove Albion will start against Bournemouth

Evan Ferguson is out with a knee injury while Albion miss the talents of World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister with suspension.

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Lamptey, Veltman, Dunk, Estupinan, Gross, Gilmour, March, Welbeck, Mitoma, Undav. Subs: Steele, Webster, Sarmiento, Enciso, Caicedo, Van Hecke, Buonanotte, Offiah, Moran.

Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil made five changes from the last out – a 1-1 with Nottingham Forest a fortnight ago. January arrivals Antoine Semenyo and Hamed Traore are straight in, with Chris Mepham, Marcos Senesi and Philip Billing also in the XI.