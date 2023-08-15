Moises Caicedo breaks his silence with 'unforgettable' message to Brighton fans after blockbuster move

Moises Caicedo sent a message to the Brighton and Hove Albion fans after completing his move to Premier League rivals Chelsea

Caicedo joined Brighton for around £4m in 2021 from Ecuador top flight team Independiente del Valle and made 53 appearances for the Seagulls. He played a key role for Brighton last term as they finished in sixth spot in the Premier League last season and qualified for the Europa League.

Yesterday he completed his £115m move to Chelsea and signed an eight-year contract with the Blues with an option for a further year. It is also reported that Brighton negotiated a future sell-on fee for the 21-year-old should he leave Chelsea in the years ahead.

"Dear Brighton fans,” wrote Caicedo on the Brighton and Hove Albion website. "Today I close an unforgettable chapter in my life. Since my first steps in Europe, you showered me with love and support. In every match, in every minute on the pitch, I felt your cheers and energy.

Ecuador international midfielder Moises Caicedo left Brighton yesterday and signed for Chelsea

"We achieved a lot together. How can I forget our qualification for the UEFA Europa League! This achievement belongs to all, each of my teammates, and to you, who were always there. Being chosen as the best player of the season is an honour I share with every team member.

"The time has come to face new challenges, but I want you to know that my love for this club and for all of you remains intact. I will always be a Seagull at heart, carrying with pride the fact of having been part of this family.

"Thank you for everything, Brighton! We'll see you on the journey.