Moises Caicedo shows another side to Aleksandar Mitrovic and Rob Sanchez reveals game plan – moments missed from Fulham

Moises Caicedo is only young but showed he has a few tricks up his sleeve in the heat of Premier League battle at Fulham

Fulham took the lead through Aleksandar Mitrovic, who slid in at the back post to poke the ball home.

The hosts’ lead then doubled when Brighton captain Lewis Dunk turned the ball into his own net.

Alexis Mac Allister pulled one back for the visitors, emphatically converting his penalty, but the visitors were unable to find a second.

Here are four things you may have missed during the Seagulls’ visit to Craven Cottage.

Brighton going long in the warm-up:

Goalkeeper Rob Sanchez spent a longer amount of time practising his long-range kicking when on the pitch before the game.

His deadly accuracy was on display, the emphasis on going long gave an early indication of how Brighton planned to distribute the ball.

Deep kicks into the Fulham half from the Brighton goalkeeper, especially early in the game helped to avoid the risk of attempting to play through the Fulham press which was at its most ferocious as proceedings began, before the visitors reverted back to their usual style.

Mac Allister’s work rate and defensive instruction:

The Argentine was Brighton’s best player at Craven Cottage, and not just for finding the net. Playing in a deeper role which Graham Potter has deployed him in a few times now, Mac Allister showed a great work rate, constantly tracking back and intercepting the ball.

The midfielder showed a willingness to work back and track runners, something which may not have been expected given his usual forward role.

The Argentine also kept a close eye on Mitrovic when the Serbian dropped deeper, which seemed a deliberate instruction.

Mac Allister picking up the striker when he came short for the ball stopped the Brighton defenders from being pulled out of position, enabling them to maintain their defensive structure.

Caicedo’s clever block:

Following a free-kick in a dangerous wide position which he had given away, the Ecuadorian cleverly squeezed himself in the path of the onrushing Mitrovic, halting his run into the box, and preventing him from getting on the end of the cross.

A neat display of the ‘dark arts’ saved Brighton from what could have been another Mitrovic goal.

Raucous away support:

Despite the circumstances, the visiting fans were in fine voice, and never stopped singing for their side.

This was displayed best following Dunk’s own goal which doubled the hosts lead.

The travelling fans responded by releasing a thunderous volley of applause and support for their side and captain.