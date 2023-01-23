Moises Caicedo to Chelsea: What we know, Chelsea offer update and Brighton stance

Chelsea are said to be preparing an improved bid for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo after having their initial offer rejected.

The Blues were reported to have seen a £55m offer for the Ecuador international rejected by Albion last week.

The south coast club said the central midfielder was not for sale this month, claiming the offer was much lower then their valuation of the player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsea are now considering an improved second bid, as they look to revamp their ageing midfield department in this transfer window.

Caicedo joined Brighton in 2019, signing for Graham Potter’s team from Independiente del Valle for £5 million. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked about Caicedo’s future, Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi said: “I think Caicedo is very important for us, it's difficult to change with another player now, inside of the season.

"I hope he finishes the season with us but in the transfer market it is always difficult to give one answer. When there are some big teams who want our player it is good news for us. The best solution is he can finish the season with us and in the summer, for him it is better to change team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If Caicedo continues to play like this, like the last games it is possible he can leave for another team.”

Caicedo joined Brighton in 2019, signing for Graham Potter’s team from Independiente del Valle for £5 million and has two-and-a-half years left on his current deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsea head coach Graham Potter is keen to work with Caicedo again. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

He has gone on to make 26 appearances for the club since making his debut against Arsenal in April 2022, becoming a key figure in an impressive Brighton team that is currently sixth in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Potter – now head coach at Chelsea – is keen to work with the young midfielder again and his current employees have identified the young midfielder as a replacement to Ngolo Kante, who has missed the majority of this season with a long-term hamstring injury.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite spending £400 million on 14 new players since the start of the season, the Blues have struggled under Todd Boehly’s new ownership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club are currently 10th in the league, 10 points off fourth place with two wins in their last 11 games and out of both domestic cup competitions.

Chelsea have already made the additions of Datro Fofana, Andre Santos, Benoit Badiashile, Mykhailo Mudryk, Joao Felix and Noni Madueke during the January window.

Advertisement Hide Ad