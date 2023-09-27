Moises Caicedo's staggering wages at Chelsea revealed – compared to previous salary at Brighton
Caicedo, 21, left Brighton in last month's summer transfer window for a record fee of £115m. It was a protracted transfer deal as Brighton held firm on their £100m-plus valuation and even a agreed a £105m deal with Liverpool before Chelsea returned with an increased offer of £115m, which was accepted.
It was a fine piece of business for Brighton and the final fee represented a huge profit on a player they brought for around £4m from Independiente del Valle in 2021.
Caicedo was keen to move on from Brighton and the lure of playing for one of the world’s elite clubs – along with a huge increase in wages – ultimately proved too good for him and his agents to refuse.
Today Italian football journalist Fabrizio Ramano posted just how much extra Caicedo is earning at Chelsea, compared to his previous salary at Brighton.
Ramano posted: “Epic Sports agency owner Ali Barat on Moises Caicedo deal: ‘Chelsea did an excellent investment by signing Moises. The player will receive £150k per week, he was on £60k per week at Brighton,’ told Tuttosport. He's a mix between Bellingham and N'Golo Kante,’ Barat says.”