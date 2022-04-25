'More serious' - Ralph Hassenhuttl provides worrying Tino Livramento update after Brighton injury

The 19-year-old was forced off on a stretcher in the first half of Southampton’s away trip to Brighton & Hove Albion with a serious looking knee injury.

The game ended in a 2-2 draw after the visitors pegged back the hosts who held a 2-0 lead in the first half.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, a spirited fight-back from a James Ward-Prowse inspired Saints saw them earn a point thanks to two beautifully taken goals by the captain.

Southampton's Tino Livramento receives treatment during the 2-2 Premier League draw against Brighton at the Amex Stadium

The game unsurprisingly took a lull after Livramento was taken off on the half hour mark, regarding the right-backs injury, Hassenhuttl said: “I can’t tell you what the diagnosis is but it looks very, very serious. We don’t know it yet but he’s very down the guy but we know that he will come back much stronger.”

“He was very frustrated and he could feel that this was a more serious injury so for next weekend he is out.”

Southampton found themselves a goal down very early on with the closest they came to equalising at 1-0 was a Livramento effort from distance which was deflected onto the post. Hassenhuttl said:

“A very intense game, it was a horrible start for us with the goal after two minutes, we had the chance for the equaliser which hit the post and then the bad injury.”