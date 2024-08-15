'Much better' - Brighton's £15m star completes surprise move to Champions League club
Ibrahim Osman has joined Eredivisie side Feyenoord on a season-long loan. The Ghana international joined the club on a five-year contract from Nordsjaelland for around £15m earlier this summer.
David Weir said, “Ibrahim has had a good pre-season with the squad. We have strong competition in the wide areas and the feeling is that it is much better for Ibrahim’s development for him to be playing regular senior football. This is an excellent opportunity for him to play at Feyenoord and we will be watching his progress as the season unfolds.”
The 20-year-old made 44 appearances for Nordsjaelland last season, scoring ten goals and assisting eight.
Feyenoord won the Johan Cruyff earlier this month, before opening their league campaign on Saturday with a 1-1 draw with Willem II.
Following a second-place league finish last season, Feyenoord have qualified for the group stages of this campaign’s Champions League.
