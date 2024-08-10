Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Seagulls manager Fabian Hurzeler has confirmed he is trying to tempt German international defender Mats Hummels to sign for Brighton.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hummels, 35, enjoyed a stellar career in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund and has made 78 appearances for his country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He made more than 500 appearances for Dortmund in total, winning the Bundesliga twice and finishing runner-up in the Uefa Champions League in 2013 and 2024.

German transfer expert Florian Plettenberg reported last week that ‘there was a phone call’ between Hurzeler and Hummels – who is also said to be considering the option of retirement.

Mats Hummels has been linked with a surprise Premier League move. Photo: Alex Pantling / Getty Images

In an interview with Sky Sports, the Albion manager has confirmed this report was correct.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We have mutual respect and had good conversations, and at the end of the day, the player has to decide whether he can commit to the club 100 percent.

"I have a connection with the Hummels family for quite some time, which started back during my time at Bayern Munich.

“So the foundation is always there when I deal with the Hummels family."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plettenberg shared the above quote on X (formerly Twitter), adding: “Hermann Hummels (Mats’ father), who worked as a youth coordinator for FC Bayern, discovered Hurzeler when he was twelve years old.”

Hummels, who has also been linked with West Ham, would be a huge statement signing for Brighton and add top-level experience and know-how to the Albion rear guard.

Hummels would fit the profile of Brighton who have recent history of signing decorated senior players nearing the end of their careers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Lallana and James Milner have both proved positive influences on the squad since their arrivals from Liverpool and work well alongside the talented younger players Brighton bring in from all corners of the globe. Lallana left Albion after four seasons earlier this summer and has since joined his former club Southampton.