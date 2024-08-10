'Mutual respect' - Fabian Hurzeler confirms interest in bombshell free-transfer swoop
Hummels, 35, enjoyed a stellar career in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund and has made 78 appearances for his country.
He made more than 500 appearances for Dortmund in total, winning the Bundesliga twice and finishing runner-up in the Uefa Champions League in 2013 and 2024.
German transfer expert Florian Plettenberg reported last week that ‘there was a phone call’ between Hurzeler and Hummels – who is also said to be considering the option of retirement.
In an interview with Sky Sports, the Albion manager has confirmed this report was correct.
He said: “We have mutual respect and had good conversations, and at the end of the day, the player has to decide whether he can commit to the club 100 percent.
"I have a connection with the Hummels family for quite some time, which started back during my time at Bayern Munich.
“So the foundation is always there when I deal with the Hummels family."
Plettenberg shared the above quote on X (formerly Twitter), adding: “Hermann Hummels (Mats’ father), who worked as a youth coordinator for FC Bayern, discovered Hurzeler when he was twelve years old.”
Hummels, who has also been linked with West Ham, would be a huge statement signing for Brighton and add top-level experience and know-how to the Albion rear guard.
Hummels would fit the profile of Brighton who have recent history of signing decorated senior players nearing the end of their careers.
Adam Lallana and James Milner have both proved positive influences on the squad since their arrivals from Liverpool and work well alongside the talented younger players Brighton bring in from all corners of the globe. Lallana left Albion after four seasons earlier this summer and has since joined his former club Southampton.
