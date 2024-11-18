Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton ace explains why he made MLS switch

Gary Dicker admits his decision leave was a “long and hard” one as he prepares for life in the MLS with Charlotte FC.

Dicker, who made more than 150 appearances for the Seagulls leaves after three as a coach with the Albion academy.

The 38-year-old is keen to advance his career as a coach and feels the move to the MLS is "different" and "interesting."

Gary Dicker made more than 150 appearances for Brighton before returning as a coach

"You look at Graham [Potter] who was here – he worked in Sweden, he knew his journey was going to be a bit different," Dicker said to the Albion website.

"I think mine will be the same and sometimes you need to do something different to get to where you want to go. The opportunity to go out to the US, and knowing how much the league's growing, is really interesting. It's the best opportunity for me to make the next step in my career.

"An opportunity came up out of the blue. I've thought long and hard about it. I know my own pathway is going to have to be different, I'm not going to get a massive job."

Dicker also points to the impact 31-year-old Fabian Hurzeler has made at Brighton at such a young age since arriving from St Pauli last summer.

"I want to manage in the MLS. I want to be a first team manager. And it's a young man's game now. You look at the gaffer here who is a young guy.

"The people I’ve mentioned have also shown it’s about doing the business when you go somewhere. I'm really looking forward to trying to do the same."

It a huge move not only for Dicker but for his family too, who are all based around Brighton.

"My wife's from here, all her family's here. My kids are born and bred here. They've been incredibly supportive and are sacrificing a huge amount.

"Without Brighton, I wouldn't have this life. But it's definitely not a goodbye to be honest. I hope I'll be back one day."