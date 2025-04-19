Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fabian Hurzeler has picked his Brighton team to face Brentford in a crucial Premier League match.

There are two changes to the team which was held 2-2 by Leicester City last time out – with Jan Paul van Hecke returning from suspension and Mats Wieffer comes into the midfield.

The Dutch pair have replaced Yasin Ayari and Simon Adingra. Carlos Baleba has moved back into midfield after his stand-in centre-back role last Saturday.

Mystery surrounds Adingra’s direct replacement, though. Yankuba Minteh has kept his place at right wing but there is no natural left winger on the pitch.

Kaoru Mitoma is not yet ready to start for Brighton after recovering from a heel injury – but the Japan wide man is on the bench against Brentford. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Kaoru Mitoma is not yet ready to start after recovering from a heel injury – but the Japan wide man is on the bench.

Time will tell but Joao Pedro may be deployed in Mitoma’s place, with fellow striker Danny Welbeck also on the pitch.

Albion remain without Georginio Rutter – and he is likely to miss the rest of the season.

The Seagulls have missed their talented No 10 as they have only managed one point from their three outings since. Georginio was spotted wearing a protective boot as he cheered Brighton on from the sidelines against Leicester and looked a long way off a return to action.

His absence has again opened the door for Matt O’Riley – a £25m summer signing from Celtic – to stake his claim. O’Riley will make his third consecutive Premier League start at Brentford.

"I think it's now his time,” said Hurzeler to Sussex World. “He has now a big opportunity to show his potential, because he has a lot of potential and he proved it the last game.

“Especially in possession, that he has a great understanding of the game, a great understanding of how to be positioned to have a big impact on our game.

"Unfortunately, he wasn't able to score, but he created a lot of chances and I'm sure when he continues being in this position when he continues having this impact in our game then he will score, he will make assists for us.

And on the other side, he knows that he has to improve out of possession. He knows that he has to be more ruthless in personal duels.

"That's all the things he's working on. He has a great character, a great work ethic and I think now it's the time.”

Mitoma’s return to the squad is a boost for Brighton. The 27-year-old missed last weekend’s damaging 2-2 draw at home to Leicester and it was the first time that the Japan international had been absent this season.

“The big word today is positivity,” Hurzeler said. “One thing is very positive, Kaoru is back, JP (Jan Paul van Hecke) is back and we have a lot of rehab players or players [Joel Veltman, Tariq Lamptey and Igor Julio] who are in the end stage of the rehab and start training next week.

“That’s a big positive message for all of us and therefore the word for Easter is positivity.”

There was more good news as Hurzeler confirmed ‘there is a chance’ for long-term absentees James Milner and Ferdi Kadioglu to feature again this season.

Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Dunk, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Wieffer, Hinshelwood, O'Riley, Baleba, Minteh, Welbeck, Pedro

Subs: Steele, March, Gruda, Adingra, Cashin, Mitoma, Gomez, Ayari, Tasker