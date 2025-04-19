Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton and Hove Albion have been told they ‘need to find the right balance’ by a former Premier League defender.

The Seagulls find themselves 3-1 down away at Brentford on Saturday (April 19).

Danny Welbeck had cancelled out Bryan Mbeumo’s early opener on the stroke of half-time but collapsed after the break.

Mbeumo grabbed his second of the afternoon before setting up Yoane Wissa to double their advantage.

Yoane Wissa of Brentford scores his team's third goal during the Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Things went bad to worse when Joao Pedro was sent off for violent conduct.

Brighton have a big job ahead of them if they are to end a run of five games without a win, in all competitions. On current form, hopes of playing in Europe are appearing increasingly slim.

Stephen Warnock, former Aston Villa and Liverpool defender, gave his opinion about Brighton on Football Focus.

He said: “Brighton either get it right one week where the defence is right and the attack falls, or they get it right in attack the next week and the defence falls.

“They are another team that need to find the right balance.”

One positive for Brighton is Danny Welbeck. The veteran striker’s superb header just before half-time got his team back into the game.

The 34-year-old has 13 Premier League goal involvements (including nine goals and four assists) this season – both his joint-highest ever tallies in a single campaign in the competition.

Sky Sports Soccer Saturday panellist Sue Smith said: “It's really good play. Brighton have been pressing but they'd only had that one shot on target – and that was down to good Brentford defending but also Brighton just not having as much quality in that final third.

“It's good play on the right hand side. [Yankuba] Minteh tries to beat his man to get around the outside. He can't, he lays it back [to Mats Wieffer].

"It's a good delivery and Welbeck's battling to get across his man. He's off balance but manages to get that header down and in past [Mark] Flekken.

"Brilliant equaliser at a perfect time.”

Unfortunately, Albion didn’t capitalise on that goal and look set for another disappointing day at the office.