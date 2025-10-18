Nehemiah Oriola: Who is the mystery former Manchester United man in Brighton's squad to face Newcastle?

A name many Brighton fans won’t yet be familiar with has appeared in Fabian Hurzeler’s squad picked to face Newcastle in the Premier League.

With a notable lack of first-team wingers available, this has created an opportunity for 18-year-old Nehemiah Oriola.

The former Man United youth player has two goals and two assists in PL2 so far this season – and is among the substitutes at the Amex on Saturday (October 18).

Oriola joined Brighton’s academy from that of Manchester United’s in September 2023.

Before that, he came through the ranks at West Ham, before making the move to Manchester in August 2020 – just after he turned 13. He even met Sir Alex Ferguson at the Carrington training ground, with big things expected from the youngster.

Oriola featured for Manchester United’s under-16s and played once for the under-18s – in a win over Derby County. He featured as a substitute, aged just 15.

He is eligible to play international youth football for either England or Nigeria.

A left winger by trade, the 18-year-old can also play on the right or in attacking midfield, according to transfermarkt.co.uk.

Nehemiah Oriola in action during the FA Youth Cup third round match between Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Whitley Park on December 9, 2024. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Japan international Mitoma has been struggling with ankle issue of late and the clash against the Magpies arrives too soon.

German forward Gruda, 21, has a knee injury. .

Hurzeler revealed in his pre-Newcastle press conference said: "Unfortunately the players don't come back [from the international break] like we sent them.

“They came back with small issues. Gruda can't play tomorrow.”

Joel Veltman (calf) remains sidelined, alongside Jack Hinshelwood (ankle), Solly March (knee) and Adam Webster (ACL).

The Seagulls, who are 12th in the Premier League, will be keen to kick-start their season following the international break against Eddie Howe’s 11th placed men.