Brighton are set to sign Fiorentina defender Igor Julio, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Italian journalist Romano has made the infamous ‘here we go’ announcement for the Brazilian’s move to Albion.

“Igor to Brighton, here we go!” Romano wrote. “Deal now in place for €17m fee plus add-ons — and player to sign four year deal. Verbal agreement reached.”

“Igor will travel soon to become new Brighton player.”

The Italian said Fiorentina and Brighton will complete the documents in the next 48 hours, whilst Igor’s medical ‘could take place next week, on Monday’.

Igor, 25, is seemingly the answer to the Seagulls’ desire for a left-sided centre-back. According to the Athletic, Igor was a player lined up by the Sussex side as an alternative to top target and Levi Colwill, who is reportedly not for sale.

The Chelsea defender was wanted by Brighton after impressing on loan for Roberto De Zerbi’s side last season, but the club saw a £40m bid for the player rejected by the Blues, who are keen to keep hold of the England Under-21 star.

Brighton had also been interested in Ajax defender Calvin Basse, but for now are pushing ahead with a move for Igor, who is keen to leave Italy this window, having already attracted interest from Fulham.

The 25-year-old has one year left on his contract with the Serie A side.