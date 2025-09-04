Brighton’s £10m arrival has made a good early impression

Brighton and Hove Albion are being very patient with their new summer arrivals.

The likes of Charalampos Kostoulas, Stefanos Tzimas, Olivier Boscagli and Tommy Watson are yet to feature in the Premier League while, Italian defender Diego Coppola was was introduced as a late substitute in Albion's 2-1 win against Manchester City at the Amex Stadium last Sunday.

New Belgium left Maxim De Cuyper has so far been the most active of the summer arrivals as he's started and finished each Premier League match and has looked extremely good with it. The £13m signing from Club Brugge looks more than capable of replacing former left back Pervis Estupinan, who was sold to AC Milan last month for £16m.

Watson impressed from the bench at Oxford

Watson, who joined for £10m from Sunderland, is yet to make the matchday squad for a Premier League match but impressed from the bench in Albion’s 6-0 Carabao Cup win at Oxford United last month.

Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton were 3-0 up at the Kassam Stadium as Watson made his competitive debut for the Seagulls as a 65th minute replacement for Ferdi Kadioglu.

The former Black Cat operated on the left flank and scored the pick of the six goals with an excellent curling effort into the top corner from the edge of the box.

The 19-year-old made it look effortless and was reminiscent of his play-off final winner for Sunderland against Sheffield United last May. His parting gift to his home town club.

“Yeah, he's pushing, he's training,” said Hurzeler to Sussex World. "It's very important that he gets a whole training week without any modification, and then I'm sure that we will see him in the near future on the pitch.”

"We have to take several steps with them so that they're ready for Premier League football,” Hurzeler added when asked more generally about Watson and the other debutants against Oxford, such as Tzimas, Kostoulas and Boscagli.

“That they're ready to help us, but they need to use every moment in the journey. They need to use every game they get and then I'm sure long term that they can help us."

Behind the scenes there is much excitement on Watson’s potential. The club tracked him for some time during his development at Sunderland and are not prepared to rush their new England under-21 international.

A late bid from Porto for Tommy Watson

He is expected to feature in the next round of the Carabao Cup against Barnsley on September 23 and then start pushing seriously for minutes in the Premier League.

The recent permanent exits of Simon Adingra (to Sunderland) and Julio Enciso (Strasbourg) has created space for Watson to develop at Brighton. So much so that Albion reportedly rejected a late loan bid from Porto for his services this season.

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: “Brighton talent Tommy Watson has been called up into England U21s after summer with bids rejected. Porto enquired late in the window about his availability, but feels he has a big part to play at Brighton.”

Fans are understandably keen to see more of Watson and new attacking talents Tzimas and Kostoulas. Hurzeler is prepared to take his time but don’t be surprised to see Watson on the Premier League stage soon.

Kaoru Mitoma has the left wing spot nailed down but Watson looks to be a player with that same style of effortless skill. It’s a perfect situation for Watson and Brighton as he can learn from Mitoma, knowing he will get some minutes to shine as well.

