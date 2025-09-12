Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler chats with defender Jan Paul van Hecke as they prepare to face Bournemouthplaceholder image
New signing starts, Gruda decision, Minteh call – Brighton XI to face Bournemouth predicted

By Derren Howard
Published 12th Sep 2025, 17:30 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2025, 21:39 BST
All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion at Bournemouth

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has a few tough calls to make as players return from international duty to face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Key men such as Kaoru Mitoma, Yankuba Minteh, Carlos Baleba and Diego Gomez all has long haul international breaks and will be closely assessed as of the Saturday, 3pm kick-off.

"They all returned in good shape,” said Hurzeler. “They didn't play the full games, especially Minteh, and Mitoma only played for 20-30 minutes.

“Of course Diego played a little longer, so he might be a little more tired than the others, but overall they're all in good shape and they're used to it.

“They're used to the long travels, so I don't think that will be a big problem.”

Here’s Albion’s predicted XI to face Bournemouth...

The Brighton stopper looks in good spirits on Friday ahead of the Vitality trip

1. Bart Verbruggen - GK

The Brighton stopper looks in good spirits on Friday ahead of the Vitality trip Photo: BHAFC

The experienced full back played well against Manchester City and may be get the nod again if Wieffer is still struggling

2. Joel Veltman - RB

The experienced full back played well against Manchester City and may be get the nod again if Wieffer is still struggling Photo: BHAFC

The Dutchman is one of the most underrated centre backs in the Premier League

3. Jan Paul van Hecke - CB

The Dutchman is one of the most underrated centre backs in the Premier League Photo: BHAFC

The skipper looks sharp and enjoying his football again after form and fitness issues last term

4. Lewis Dunk - CB

The skipper looks sharp and enjoying his football again after form and fitness issues last term Photo: BHAFC

