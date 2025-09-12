New signing starts, Gruda decision, Minteh call – Brighton XI to face Bournemouth predicted

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has a few tough calls to make as players return from international duty to face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Key men such as Kaoru Mitoma, Yankuba Minteh, Carlos Baleba and Diego Gomez all has long haul international breaks and will be closely assessed as of the Saturday, 3pm kick-off.

"They all returned in good shape,” said Hurzeler. “They didn't play the full games, especially Minteh, and Mitoma only played for 20-30 minutes.

“Of course Diego played a little longer, so he might be a little more tired than the others, but overall they're all in good shape and they're used to it.

“They're used to the long travels, so I don't think that will be a big problem.”

Here’s Albion’s predicted XI to face Bournemouth...

1 . Bart Verbruggen - GK The Brighton stopper looks in good spirits on Friday ahead of the Vitality trip Photo: BHAFC

2 . Joel Veltman - RB The experienced full back played well against Manchester City and may be get the nod again if Wieffer is still struggling Photo: BHAFC

3 . Jan Paul van Hecke - CB The Dutchman is one of the most underrated centre backs in the Premier League Photo: BHAFC