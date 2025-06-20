Joao Pedro transfer latest as Brazilian star looks set for Amex Stadium exit

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joao Pedro looks certain to Brighton this summer but his destination remains unknown at this stage.

Newcastle, who will compete in the Champions League this season, are pushing hard for a deal but the player is said to favour a move to London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arsenal have been credited with interest in the past but Chelsea are now also in the running for the £70m rated striker.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said to his YouTube channel: “Joao Pedro is going to leave - expected to leave. He is open to leaving Brighton in the summer transfer window. Let’s see what happens with the clubs.

“Newcastle already tried to sign Joao Pedro before he joined Brighton. A deal was done verbally but it collapsed for different reasons. Now he remains a player on the list of the recruitment team at Newcastle.

“They want Joao Pedro at Newcastle. They made contact with Brighton, as was reported in England in recent days, but there is still no club-to-club agreement. What I can confirm is Joao Pedro is on Chelsea’s list.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reports suggest Chelsea have been tracking Pedro since 2022, though they also consider alternatives like RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

“He is highly rated by Chelsea,” Romano added. “They see him as an interesting option because he can cover different positions and knows the league. He can be a different option for the squad. For sure, Joao Pedro is a name on their list.”

Pedro’s desire to move

Pedro is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2028 but his desire to move fuels the speculation.

His Brazilian teammate Igor Julio said to South American media last week: “Joao Pedro had already told Brighton some time ago that his desire was to leave, seek new things, take the next step.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Igor also stated that he believes Pedro should move to Liverpool but the striker wants a London-based club. Which leaves Chelsea as the front runners for now.

Brighton’s £70 m price tag could prove a sticking point, with no club-to-club agreement yet reached.