Newcastle boss Eddie Howe gives fresh Allan Saint-Maximin injury update ahead of Brighton and Southampton

Saint-Maximin missed Saturday’s 2-0 Premier League triumph at the Brentford Community Stadium with a calf issue that also saw him miss their previous 1-1 draw against West Ham United.

The 24-year-old French winger had spent the week in Monaco undergoing “intensive treatment” in an attempt to be fit to face Brentford.

Howe confirmed he was “some way short”, of fitness for Brentford and all eyes are now on this Saturday as their playmaker hopes to return t face an out-of-sorts Brighton at St James' Park.

Allan Saint-Maximin is struggling with a calf injury ahead of Brighton

“We’re now keeping our fingers crossed, and hoping we can get him ready for next week. I think he’ll be a lot closer for that game.

“He’s a massive player for us, and we’re very aware that we need him back, but it’s very good to see the team able to cope.

"If you see the players that are missing, there are some really outstanding individuals, but the team's being strong enough at the moment.”

“We hoped Allan would make it, but he was some way short in the end."

The Magpies will be without Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier - both are not expected o return until later in the season.

Newcastle, seven games unbeaten, are now four points clear of the Premier League’s relegation zone after taking 13 points from a possible 15 in their last five matches.

Howe said: “We have to remain very focused, and not get carried away. We have to guard against complacency, and do everything we can to improve. There’s no sense that we have achieved our goal yet.”

The Mali international - who will have just 12 months remaining on his contract this summer - had been in sparkling form for Albion earlier this season.

He was Potter's main man in the midfield and has attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs, including Aston Villa, Newcastle, Man United, Arsenal and Liverpool.

It was however Villa that made the only official approach and reportedly made a £25m bid for 25-year-old during the January transfer window.

Albion swiftly rejected the bid for the player who was then on international duty with Mali at the Afcon.