The Magpies enjoyed an excellent February, winning three and drawing one, as they moved up to 14th, four points clear of the drop zone.

The Seagulls, meanwhile, had a month to forget. Albion won one Premier League game in four and were knocked out of the FA Cup in the fourth round by Tottenham Hotspur.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

READ THIS: Adam Webster, Adam Lallana, Enock Mwepu - Brighton injury news and return dates ahead of Newcastle United.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe heaped praise on Brighton & Hove Albion ahead of Saturday's Premier League meeting between the two sides at St James' Park. Picture by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Newcastle are unbeaten in seven Premier League matches, a run stretching back to late December, while Brighton have lost three consecutive league games.

But despite Albion's recent woes, Howe, who was named Premier League Manager of the Month for February, was effervescent in his praise of Graham Potter's side.

The former AFC Bournemouth boss said the Seagulls were a 'very well run club' and 'key appointments' had helped Brighton maintain a stable foothold in the Premier League.

He said: "They have been a very well run club for a number of years. I think if you look at first their training ground, which I always think is such a critical place to get right in terms of how it looks and how it feels, the use for the players who are there every day, I think Brighton have got one of the best training grounds in the country.

"They got some key appointments right in terms of building the team around the players. It is absolutely crucial you get those appointments right. They have, and of course the manager and the players play a huge part in that.

"I highlighted Graham and the job he has done there, and right from the top it seems they have a plan and a strategy and have implemented it very well."