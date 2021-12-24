Newcastle tipped to beat Brighton and Leeds in race to sign towering Premier League defender

Newcastle are said to be ahead of Brighton and Leeds in the race to sign Tottenham's defender

Joe Rodon has struggled for game time this season in North London following the arrival of new head coach Antonio Conte.

Wales boss Rob Page this week said his star defender should consider leaving Spurs as he has played just once under Conte.

Eddie Howe's Newcastle are said to be leading the chase for Rodon as the Magpies desperately try to bolster their leaky defence in their attempt to maintain their Premier League status.

Leeds, who have struggled this season, are also keen to add Rodon's undoubted qualities to their rearguard, while Brighton are said to be in the running as their head coach Graham Potter worked with Rodon at Swansea before the defender moved to Spurs in an £11m deal.

Last summer Rodon was a key part of Wales' Euro campaign but his career has stalled since. "Joe is an unbelievable talent and rightly so got a move to a big Premier League club in Tottenham," Page said.

"But now he understands he might have to move on and play games of football because we want our best players playing week in, week out.

"Then when they turn up and play against the Belgiums of this world, if they are playing in the Premier League week in, week out then it's not a culture for them.

"They are used to the standard and the movement of [Romelu] Lukaku or the physicality and demands that top class football brings. That's where we want our players."

Brighton have suffered injuries to their defensive with skipper Lewis Dunk likely to missing until mid February with a knee injury. Adam Webster has also struggled for fitness this season with hamstring and calf issues plus last summer they lost Ben White who left for Arsenal in a £50m deal.

Potter however stated this week that bolstering his defence is not a priority this January transfer window.

"It's not an area we're looking to strengthen, because of the players we have, but you never know what the window does, so it's not completely disregarded, but it isn't a priority.

"The loans, you've got to look whether it's right for them to be recalled, whether it's possible for them to be recalled.